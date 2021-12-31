LibreOffice Working On A New Cairo Graphics Back-End

Merged yesterday into the LibreOffice code-base was introducing yet another graphics drawing back-end for this open-source office suite.
SvpGraphicsBackend is this new VCL (Visual Class Library) back-end for LibreOffice. SvpGraphicsBackend is being used as a new back-end around Cairo. There is already SvpSalGraphics for LibreOffice that uses Cairo for drawing while SvpGraphicsBackend is being worked into the new implementation alongside the various other VCL graphics/drawing back-ends for the cross-platform office suite.
Tomaž Vajngerl of Collabora has been working on this new Cairo back-end that was merged on Thursday. So far there have been a few more follow-up commits beginning to move more functionality into SvpGraphicsBackend.
This new back-end is being developed under VCL's headless area so likely is just being engineered with web-based/remote LibreOffice usage in mind. For those on Linux there is already the GTK and Qt VCL back-ends as well as the various other back-ends depending upon platform for handling the office suite's widgets and other UI elements.
Meanwhile the Cairo graphics library hasn't seen a new release in over one year now but is quite mature at this stage and its usage remains widespread with supporting a number of output targets and a convenient API for 2D vector graphics.
Potentially of interest to some will be this minimal application also added to the LibreOffice tree on Thursday. This minimal application in about 55 lines of code demonstrates how to create a minimal VCL application.
LibreOffice 7.3 is due out in February but that code has already been branched off so this latest VCL work will be for its follow-on release, presumably LibreOffice 7.4.
1 Comment