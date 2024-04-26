Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC 14.1 Compiler Aiming For Release Around 7 May
With the GCC 14 code now being branched, GCC 15 is in development on the mainline Git code. A GCC 14.1 release candidate should be out next week while the hope is to release GCC 14.1 stable around 7 May. In today's status report they have cleared all the highest priority "P1" regressions while now are up to 606 P2 regressions and 57 P3 regressions. Long story short, GCC 14.1 stable should be out by mid-May.
This annual GNU Compiler Collection release is bringing nice ASCII art for visualizing buffer overflows, AMD Zen 5 support, AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 offloading, big updates to the Rust "gccrs" front-end, Intel AVX10.1 support, C23 -std=c23 support, RISC-V vector crypto extensions, early -std=c++26 plumbing, and various other Intel ISA features for upcoming processors. I'll have my lengthier GCC 14 feature write-up soon. I've already started as well with some GCC 14 compiler benchmarks while more will be on the way with the stable compiler release coming in May.