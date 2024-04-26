GCC 14.1 Compiler Aiming For Release Around 7 May

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 April 2024 at 08:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU
As mentioned following the AMD GFX90C target being added, the GCC 14 compiler code was branched from the main Git branch with release preparations for GCC 14 underway. A status report was just published outlining release plans for getting GCC 14.1 stable out around 7 May.

With the GCC 14 code now being branched, GCC 15 is in development on the mainline Git code. A GCC 14.1 release candidate should be out next week while the hope is to release GCC 14.1 stable around 7 May. In today's status report they have cleared all the highest priority "P1" regressions while now are up to 606 P2 regressions and 57 P3 regressions. Long story short, GCC 14.1 stable should be out by mid-May.

GCC 14 on Fedora


This annual GNU Compiler Collection release is bringing nice ASCII art for visualizing buffer overflows, AMD Zen 5 support, AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 offloading, big updates to the Rust "gccrs" front-end, Intel AVX10.1 support, C23 -std=c23 support, RISC-V vector crypto extensions, early -std=c++26 plumbing, and various other Intel ISA features for upcoming processors. I'll have my lengthier GCC 14 feature write-up soon. I've already started as well with some GCC 14 compiler benchmarks while more will be on the way with the stable compiler release coming in May.
1 Comment
Related News
GNU Portability Library's Tool Rewritten In Python For 8~100x Better Performance
GCC 14 Compiler Adds AArch64 GNU/Hurd Support
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
GNU Poke 4.0 & Poke-ELF 1.0 Released For Dealing With Binary Data
GNU Coreutils 9.5 Can Yield 10~20% Throughput Boost For cp, mv & cat Commands
IBM Posts GCC Patches For -mcpu=power11 Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written LAVD Kernel Scheduler Shows Promising Results For Linux Gaming
Fedora Linux 40 Cleared For Release Next Week
AMD: "Additional Parts Of The Radeon Stack To Be Open Sourced Throughout The Year"
Fedora Linux 40 Available For Download As A Wonderful Upgrade
Mozilla Finally Begins Offering Firefox ARM64 Linux Binaries
openSUSE Factory Achieves Bit-By-Bit Reproducible Builds
Linux 6.10 Preps A Kernel Panic Screen - Sort Of A "Blue Screen of Death"
MPV 0.38 Media Player Released With New Options & Fixes