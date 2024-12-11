QEMU 9.2 Released With VirtIO GPU Vulkan Support, AVX10 & Experimental Rust Support

11 December 2024
QEMU 9.2 is out today for this processor emulator that plays an important role within the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

QEMU 9.2 brings a number of features such as VirtIO GPU Vulkan support that goes along with recent upstream Mesa work, the beginnings of experimental Rust programming language support, plumbing for Intel AVX10, an Amazon/AWS Nitro Enclave machine type, and more.

QEMU 9.2 highlights include:

- QEMU adds a new "Nitro-Enclave" machine type on x86 that can emulate an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and is able to boot Enclave Image Format "EIF" files.

- QEMU 9.2 adds support for enabling AVX10 and specifying the desired version of AVX10 such as AVX10-128, AVX10-256, AVX10-512, and other AVX10 version properties.

- VirtIO GPU now supports Venus encapsulation for Vulkan when using recent Virglrenderer code on the host and newer Mesa code within the guest.

- QEMU on ARM adds EBF16 and CMOW ISA feature support. KVM-based VMs can now also support the Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) where supported by the host processor.

- QEMU for RISC-V adds support for the Svvptc extension, control flow integrity extensions, and support for IOMMU with the virt machine.

- The VirtIO memory driver now supports suspend and resume on x86_64.

- The TCG plug-ins have been deprecated for 32-bit hosts.

- QEMU migration handling now supports Intel QATZIP support for multi-FD compressors.

- The Gluster back-end for block devices has been deprecated.

- Support for device models written in the Rust programming language is added. This Rust device models support is considered experimental and disabled by default. Future versions of QEMU will begin to require a Rust compiler.

Downloads and more details on the QEMU 9.2 release via QEMU.org.
