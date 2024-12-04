NVIDIA vs. AMD GPU Workstation Performance For Blender 4.3

With the recent release of Blender 4.3 for this leading open-source 3D modeling software, I've been carrying out some fresh NVIDIA vs. AMD GPU benchmarks for accelerated rendering across several different popular benchmark scenes.

Blender 4.3 brings a variety of improvements to this popular free software, cross-platform 3D modeling software. As I typically do each release, I've run some fresh benchmarks of Blender 4.3 across different hardware.

On the GPU performance side though it's not particularly different:

When looking at the Blender 4.2 vs. 4.3 performance on a NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation workstation graphics card, Blender 4.3 was roughly the same speed as Blender 4.3. In some cases Blender 4.3 was slightly slower with the CUDA and OptiX performance.

It was much the same story with the Radeon HIP performance for Blender 4.2 vs. 4.3 with the Radeon PRO W7900. Blender 4.3 does bring HIP-RT support to Linux but this wasn't working in my tests and only the conventional Radeon HIP back-end.

For those curious how AMD vs. NVIDIA are stacking up with their workstation GPUs for Blender 4.3 rendering performance, I ran a variety of benchmarks. On the NVIDIA side was the RTX 2000 Ada Generation, RTX 4000 Ada Generation, and RTX 6000 Ada Generation graphics cards. Over on the AMD side was the Radeon PRO W7500, Radeon PRO W7600, Radeon PRO W7700, and Radeon PRO W7900 graphics cards based on the hardware I had available.

The NVIDIA benchmarks with Blender 4.3 were done using both the CUDA and OptiX back-ends while using the NVIDIA 565.57.01 Linux driver. On the AMD side was the ROCm 6.2 stack atop this Ubuntu 24.04 LTS environment.