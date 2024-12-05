COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 5 December 2024 at 10:46 AM EST. 2 Comments
DESKTOP
System76 today released the newest development/testing version of their Rust-based desktop environment designed for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

Since the original Alpha back in August, System76 software engineers have been working to further refine their desktop and address missing features prior to the stable debut with the next major Pop!_OS release. With the COSMIC Alpha 4 release, region and language settings have been added to the COSMIC desktop for adjusting the date / time / numbers formatting. COSMIC also has a new settings pane for setting the default applications to be used for the email client, file manager, web browser, music / video players, image viewers, and calendar.

System76 engineers have also improved the COSMIC Store experience, implemented display power management settings, and worked on early accessibility work such as screenreader support.

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support is also now rolling out to the COSMIC desktop. COSMIC's compositor has initial VRR support and there is integration within the COSMIC display settings area.

COSMIC desktop


COSMIC Alpha 4 also brings a number of bug fixes, some performance optimizations, memory leak fixes, and other adjustments.

Download information and more details on the many refinements to find with COSMIC Alpha 4 via the System76 blog.
2 Comments
Related News
VTE-Based Linux Terminals Now Support A Nice Feature Led By Windows Terminal
Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released For Testing
Debian 12.8 Released With Many Bug Fixes & Security Updates
LXQt 2.1 Released With New Wayland Session Component
Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing
COSMIC Desktop Alpha 3 Released With More Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Phoronix Premium Cyber Week Sale To Better Enjoy Our Linux Hardware Reviews & News