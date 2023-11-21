Initial Intel AVX10.1 Support Makes Its Way Into GCC 14

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 November 2023 at 06:26 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU
One of the features that was merged yesterday into the GCC compiler just before shifting to its "bug fixing" phase of development was Intel's AVX10.1 support.

The initial infrastructure for AVX10.1 was merged on Monday that begins tracking the AVX10 version, determining the AVX10.1-256 and AVX10.1-512 feature levels, adding the new -mavx10.1 / -mavx10.1-256 / -mavx10.1-512 compiler switches, and related work in setting up the compiler for this next iteration of Advanced Vector Extensions.

Intel AVX families


Intel had posted the GCC patches for AVX10.1 earlier in the month. This follows the earlier AVX10 preparations and concurrently the Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) that have been worked on for GCC (and LLVM Clang) the past few months. More details on the AVX10.1 code to land yesterday via this commit.

The Intel AVX10.2 support though looks like it will end up waiting a year for GCC 15 considering we haven't seen those patches yet and GCC 14 is now into stage 3 development.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 14 Shifts From Feature Development To "General Bugfixing" Mode
GCC Patches Posted For Implementing Incremental LTO
GCC COBOL Compiler Support Continues To Be Worked On
GCC 14 Now Honors The -std=c23 & -std=gnu23 Compiler Options For C23
Zhaoxin Yongfeng CPU Support Merged For The GCC 14 Compiler
GNU Linux-libre 6.6-gnu Released For Those Wanting A Stripped Down Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Ubuntu 23.10 Is Maxing Out Zstd Compression For Its Kernel Build
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel