Initial Intel AVX10.1 Support Makes Its Way Into GCC 14
One of the features that was merged yesterday into the GCC compiler just before shifting to its "bug fixing" phase of development was Intel's AVX10.1 support.
The initial infrastructure for AVX10.1 was merged on Monday that begins tracking the AVX10 version, determining the AVX10.1-256 and AVX10.1-512 feature levels, adding the new -mavx10.1 / -mavx10.1-256 / -mavx10.1-512 compiler switches, and related work in setting up the compiler for this next iteration of Advanced Vector Extensions.
Intel had posted the GCC patches for AVX10.1 earlier in the month. This follows the earlier AVX10 preparations and concurrently the Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) that have been worked on for GCC (and LLVM Clang) the past few months. More details on the AVX10.1 code to land yesterday via this commit.
The Intel AVX10.2 support though looks like it will end up waiting a year for GCC 15 considering we haven't seen those patches yet and GCC 14 is now into stage 3 development.
Add A Comment