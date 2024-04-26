AMDGPU Linux Driver Patches Enable SOC24 & MMHUB 4.1.x IP
AMD's Linux graphics driver engineers continue being quite busy preparing for multiple new hardware IP.
AMD engineers have been busy working on RDNA3+ (RDNA3 refresh) and RDNA4 support, continuing to make ongoing improvements to existing Instinct and Radeon hardware, and enabling other new intellectual property blocks to appear in other yet to be announced products.
Along with a lot of other new AMD IP blocks being enabled in Linux 6.10, some new enablement patches were posted on Thursday. The latest round is for pushing out SOC24 support and MMHUB 4.1.x.
The SOC24 patches tie into GC 12 IP (GFX12) and thus presumably for RDNA4 graphics hardware. With the Multi-Media HUB 4.1.x patches being posted within minutes of the SOC24 patches, again, presumably for part of the RDNA4 enablement.
The SOC24 enablement consists of 73,146 lines of new kernel driver code... Albeit nearly all of that as usual coming down to auto-generated header files. Based on the timing of this new IP enablement, we'll see if it tries to squeeze in for the upcoming Linux v6.10 merge window or will be held off until v6.11.
Add A Comment