KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite

KDE developers continue to be quite busy ahead of the holidays to pack more features into the upcoming Plasma 6.3 desktop release.

Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his newest weekly blog post that provides a status update on all of the changes going into the Plasma desktop code. Some of the highlights for this week include:

- KDE now has better fractional scaling support. This improved fractional scaling support should yield "a lot less" blurriness, no more gaps between windows and their shadows, and all-around be better than the prior fractional scaling code for KDE. This will be found with the upcoming Plasma 6.3 release.

- KWin in Plasma 6.3 will offer an option to prefer screen color accuracy at the expense of system performance.

- The feature to maximize a window horizontally or vertically by double-clicking on one of its edges can now be disabled if so desired.

- Plasma panels after log-in will now appear on screen only after their contents are fully-loaded.

- Plasma 6.3's clipboard will now use a standard SQLite database rather than its own internal custom format. Using SQLite should yield better memory efficiency and reliability.

- Many bug fixes.

More details on all of these exciting KDE changes for the week via blogs.kde.org.
