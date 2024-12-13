Yesterday I shared the Linux gaming performance and OpenCL / GPU compute performance for the new Intel Arc B580 Battlemage graphics card. Today the focus is a look at how well the Linux workstation graphics performance for Battlemage is looking relative to the existing Alchemist hardware with the Intel Arc A-Series graphics cards.

This round of workstation graphics testing for Intel Arc hardware was done on Linux 6.13 Git with Mesa 25.0-devel via the Oibaf PPA for the latest Intel open-source graphics driver support. For this workstation Linux graphics testing the focus was on SPECViewPerf 2020.

The GPU power consumption was looked at as well for the power efficiency of the Battlemage B580 compared to the Alchemist Arc A380, A580, A750, and A770 graphics cards. This article is just looking at the Intel Arc Alchemist vs. Battlemage performance given the more limited interest by readers around workstation graphics and the limited time for testing, but if there does end up being greater interest there will be further follow-up articles in this area.

So let's see how well the Intel Arc B580 is looking for workstation graphics on Linux with the company's launch-day open-source driver support.