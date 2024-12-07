KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features
While the winter holidays are quickly approach, KDE developers remain very busy working on new feature code for the Plasma 6.3 desktop. A number of new features were merged this week for the KDE desktop.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of all things Plasma. Some of the interesting KDE improvements -- both features and fixes -- for the week included:
- Plasma 6.3 adds the ability to clone a desktop panel.
- The KWin custom tiling system now remembers the arrangement on a per-virtual-desktop basis.
- Support for using keyboard shortcuts to move windows between custom tiling tile zones based on directionality.
- The option to limit the lower and upper ranges for tablet pen pressure.
- The KDE System Settings Display & Monitor area now shows a slider for normal/SDR brightness for each screen.
- The active virtual desktop is now remembered on a per activity basis.
- Slightly better performance for every app and window that makes use of KWindowSStateSaver.
- Various bug fixes.
More details on the new features and fixes this week in the KDE land via Nate Graham's blog on blogs.kde.org.
