Intel Compute Runtime 24.45 vs. AMD ROCm 6.3 vs. NVIDIA R565 Linux GPU Compute Benchmarks

Complementing yesterday's fresh Linux gaming benchmarks of mid-range Intel Arc Graphics "Alchemist" vs. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 vs. AMD Radeon RX 7000 series cards ahead of the upcoming Battlemage availability, today's article is providing a fresh look at the latest Intel Compute Runtime performance for Level Zero / OpenCL on current-gen Intel discrete graphics compared to mid-range AMD Radeon GPUs on ROCm 6.3 and similar NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada graphics cards on the R565 driver.

As it's been some months since last doing a benchmark roundabout for OpenCL / GPU compute with Intel Arc Graphics, here is a fresh look at the current state of affairs for Arc Graphics ahead of the Battlemage graphics cards hitting shelves.

Intel has continued routinely updating their Compute Runtime stack and their most recent update was the CR 24.45.31740.9 update last week. The Intel Compute Runtime continues working out well and can be easily deployed on any Ubuntu release with the Debian packages they provide on GitHub. Setting up the Intel Compute Runtime has always been much more trouble-free and straight forward compared to say setting up AMD ROCm on non-enterprise Linux distribution releases.

The Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 release was tested across the Intel Arc Graphics DG2/Alchemist A580, A750, and A770 graphics cards. Over on the NVIDIA side was the R565 beta driver at the time of testing and running with various GeForce RTX 4060 / RTX 4070 graphics cards. And then on the AMD side was ROCm 6.3 with the Radeon RX 7600 XT / RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT graphics cards.

This article is intended primarily for reference purposes in offering some clear figures of the current Intel Compute Runtime performance ahead of the upcoming Battlemage Linux testing. So let's proceed with this fresh GPU compute comparison of Intel Arc Graphics vs. NVIDIA vs. AMD ROCm on Linux.