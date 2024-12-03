AMD ROCm 6.3 Tags Begin Appearing On GitHub

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 December 2024 at 08:50 PM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON
Last week ROCm 6.3 was announced on the AMD Community Blog with a set of nice enhancements to this open-source GPU compute stack. While some good additions, when the announcement went live ROCm 6.2 software was still showing up as the latest and the open-source code via GitHub wasn't yet reflecting ROCm 6.3... That changed today.

The ROCm 6.3 Git tags have now been pushed out to the various GitHub repositories and it also seems the various ROCm repositories for different enterprise Linux distribution binaries (Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and SUSE) have also been updated to begin actually serving the ROCm 6.3 software packages.

ROCm 6.3 GitHub tag


The ROCm rocm-6.3.0 release was made this afternoon among other ROCm components along with shedding additional light on the technical changes in the ROCm 6.3 release, such as the AOMP rocm-6.3.0 compiler.

So now it seems more of the actual ROCM 6.3 open-source code is trickling out following last week's announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD User Queue Mesa Support Merged For Linux - Submitting Work Directly To The GPU
AMD Talks Up Imminent ROCm 6.3 With Big Performance Gains, New Features
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Now Allows Display Support With Modern GPUs On LoongArch
Linux 6.13 To Allow Controlling Zero RPM Feature For Radeon RX 7000 Series GPUs
Mesa RADV Driver Delivers Conformant Vulkan 1.3 Support For Old AMD GFX6/GFX7 GPUs
AMD ROCm 6.2.4 Released With Radeon PRO V710 Support & Documentation Updates
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Linus Torvalds Improves Futex Code To Improve User-Space Accesses