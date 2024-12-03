AMD ROCm 6.3 Tags Begin Appearing On GitHub
Last week ROCm 6.3 was announced on the AMD Community Blog with a set of nice enhancements to this open-source GPU compute stack. While some good additions, when the announcement went live ROCm 6.2 software was still showing up as the latest and the open-source code via GitHub wasn't yet reflecting ROCm 6.3... That changed today.
The ROCm 6.3 Git tags have now been pushed out to the various GitHub repositories and it also seems the various ROCm repositories for different enterprise Linux distribution binaries (Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and SUSE) have also been updated to begin actually serving the ROCm 6.3 software packages.
The ROCm rocm-6.3.0 release was made this afternoon among other ROCm components along with shedding additional light on the technical changes in the ROCm 6.3 release, such as the AOMP rocm-6.3.0 compiler.
So now it seems more of the actual ROCM 6.3 open-source code is trickling out following last week's announcement.
