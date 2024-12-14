Intel P-State Energy Aware Scheduling Patches Updated For Lunar Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 December 2024 at 09:27 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
As covered last month on Phoronix, Intel has been experimenting with Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) for the Intel P-State driver with a goal of enhancing the power efficiency of Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" processors. Recently a second iteration of that work was posted for review ahead of possible inclusion in a future version of the Linux kernel.

Energy Aware Scheduling for the Linux kernel was previously led by the Arm folks while now is being experimented with for the Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling driver to deliver greater power efficiency for Lunar Lake. Energy Aware Scheduling provides the Linux kernel's scheduler with the ability to predict the impact of its decisions on the energy consumption of individual CPU cores.

Lunar Lake laptop


At this stage the Intel P-State EAS focus is on "hybrid platforms without SMT"... Which for now basically means Lunar Lake for its mix of P and E cores without any SMT / Hyper Threading support.

The Intel P-State EAS patch cover letter explains:
The following paragraph from the original cover letter still applies:

"The underlying observation is that on the platforms targeted by these changes, Lunar Lake at the time of this writing, the "small" CPUs (E-cores), when run at the same performance level, are always more energy-efficient than the "big" or "performance" CPUs (P-cores). This means that, regardless of the scale-invariant utilization of a task, as long as there is enough spare capacity on E-cores, the relative cost of running it there is always lower."

Thus the idea is still to register a perf domain per CPU type, but this time there may be more than just two of them because of the first patch.

The patches though in current form don't provide any numbers to quantify the power/performance impact of the work.

Those interested in this Intel P-State EAS work can find them via the Linux power management list.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Lands "Round Robin Strict" Driver Optimization For Helping Battlemage/Xe2
Intel Looking To Raise SPIR-V Backend To Becoming An Official LLVM Target
Intel Panther Lake & Clearwater Forest Power Management Patches For Linux 6.14
Intel Begins Readying Graphics Driver Changes For The Linux 6.14 Kernel
UMD Direct Submission "Proof Of Concept" For The Intel Xe Linux Driver
Intel Linux Display Driver Being Adapted For DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Rust-Based, Memory-Safe PNG Decoders "Vastly Outperform" C-Based PNG Libraries