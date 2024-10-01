How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 11 December 2024 at 08:00 AM EST. 16 Comments
LLVM
Back at the 2024 LLVM Developers' Meeting was an interesting presentation by AMD engineer Joseph Huber for how they have been exploring running common, standard C/C++ code directly on GPUs without having to be adapted for any GPU language / programming dialects or other adaptations.

Joseph Huber of AMD talked about how the GPU can be treated as a standard hosted target by porting the LLVM C library, compiler run-time, and C++ run-time to run on modern GPUs so in turn regular C/C++ code can be compiled to target the GPU without having to go the route of OpenMP, OpenACC, or any other vendor-specific languages.

In effect they are porting LLVM C/C++ run-times to work on GPUs via cross-compiling. This can work for NVIDIA GPUs as well but limitations imposed by NVIDIA's PTX intermediate format. There are also some open challenges around handling some functionality on GPUs.

AMD takes common C/C++ code to the GPU


In any event now that the 2024 LLVM Developers' Meeting videos have been published online, those wishing to learn more about this AMD effort can do so via YouTube:


There is also the PDF slide deck that accompanies the video.

DOOM on GPU


It's via this C/C++ toolchain for the GPU effort that they ported DOOM to run entirely on the GPU and is further talked about in the presentation.
16 Comments
Related News
The 2024 LLVM Developers’ Meeting Videos Now Online
LLVM Merges Support The For Tenstorrent TT-Ascalon-D8 RISC-V CPU
AMD Begins Adding "GFX950" GPU Support To LLVM For Next CDNA Accelerator
LLVM Clang 20 Merges Intel Diamond Rapids Support With "-march=diamondrapids"
Red Hat Engineer Nikita Popov Now The Lead Maintainer For LLVM
LLVM's Modern "Flang-New" Fortran Compiler Renamed To "Flang"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
Fedora 42 Aims To Enhance The Windows Subsystem For Linux Experience
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features