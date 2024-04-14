AMD Prepares More Next-Gen GPU Driver Support For Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 April 2024 at 09:29 AM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD on Saturday submitted a big batch of AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel graphics driver feature patches ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.10 kernel cycle.

With this new pull request of AMD Radeon material for DRM-Next there is support for the SMUIO 14.0.2 IP block as well as fixes/updates to SMU 14.0.1, DCN 3.1.6, GC 11.5, DCN 1.0, and more. Some of these IP block updates are for RDNA3.5 (RDNA3+ / RDNA3 refresh or RDNA4 parts to be introduced in the future.

This new round of AMD open-source graphics driver code also includes enabling fast updates for DCN 3.1.4 hardware, ACA RAS infrastructure for Instinct hardware, TLB flush fence support, syncing the page table freeing with TLB flushes, SR-IOV fixes, GPU reset fixes, cleaning up of BACO (Bus Active Chip Off) handling, and a wide variety of other fixes.
amdgpu:
- HDCP fixes
- ODM fixes
- RAS fixes
- Devcoredump improvements
- Misc code cleanups
- Expose VCN activity via sysfs
- SMY 13.0.x updates
- Enable fast updates on DCN 3.1.4
- Add dclk and vclk reporting on additional devices
- Add ACA RAS infrastructure
- Implement TLB flush fence
- EEPROM handling fixes
- SMUIO 14.0.2 support
- SMU 14.0.1 Updates
- Sync page table freeing with TLB flushes
- DML2 refactor
- DC debug improvements
- SR-IOV fixes
- Suspend and Resume fixes
- DCN 3.5.x Updates
- Z8 fixes
- UMSCH fixes
- GPU reset fixes
- HDP fix for second GFX pipe on GC 10.x
- Enable secondary GFX pipe on GC 10.3
- Refactor and clean up BACO/BOCO/BAMACO handling
- VCN partitioning fix
- DC DWB fixes
- VSC SDP fixes
- DCN 3.1.6 fix
- GC 11.5 fixes
- Remove invalid TTM resource start check
- DCN 1.0 fixes

amdkfd:
- MQD handling cleanup
- Preemption handling fixes for XCDs
- TLB flush fix for GC 9.4.2
- Properly clean up workqueue during module unload
- Fix memory leak process create failure
- Range check CP bad op exception targets to avoid reporting invalid exceptions to userspace

More details on this new open-source AMD graphics driver feature code destined for Linux 6.10 via this pull request.
3 Comments
