USB & Thunderbolt Improvements Land In Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 July 2024 at 08:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Greg Kroah-Hartman on Friday sent out all of the USB/Thunderbolt subsystem feature updates destined for the Linux 6.11 kernel of which there are many different patches across the board.

The USB subsystem pull has the usual wide variety of changes from new hardware support to other clean-ups and fixes/features. Some of the USB/Thunderbolt highlights for Linux 6.11 include:

- UCSI v2.0 notifications are now enabled for the USB Type-C UCSI driver.

- Enabling Cache-Coherent Interconnect (CCI) support for the AMD-Xilinx DWC3 controller.

- Thunderbolt now has sideband register access via DebugFS for debugging.

- Runtime power management for the phy-da8xx-usb driver.

- Lenovo Yoga C630 driver and DeviceTree bindings for the embedded controller (EC).

- Support for USB on more Lantiq SoCs within the DWC2 driver.

- The USB storage driver has optimized its scan delay and now allows specifying a scan delay (usb-storage.delay_use=) in milliseconds to allow for less than a one second delay.

- The USB gadget driver for MINI 2.0 support has fixed the incorrect default MIDI2 protocol setup.

More details on these USB changes via the since-merged pull request.
