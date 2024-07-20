Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
USB & Thunderbolt Improvements Land In Linux 6.11
The USB subsystem pull has the usual wide variety of changes from new hardware support to other clean-ups and fixes/features. Some of the USB/Thunderbolt highlights for Linux 6.11 include:
- UCSI v2.0 notifications are now enabled for the USB Type-C UCSI driver.
- Enabling Cache-Coherent Interconnect (CCI) support for the AMD-Xilinx DWC3 controller.
- Thunderbolt now has sideband register access via DebugFS for debugging.
- Runtime power management for the phy-da8xx-usb driver.
- Lenovo Yoga C630 driver and DeviceTree bindings for the embedded controller (EC).
- Support for USB on more Lantiq SoCs within the DWC2 driver.
- The USB storage driver has optimized its scan delay and now allows specifying a scan delay (usb-storage.delay_use=) in milliseconds to allow for less than a one second delay.
- The USB gadget driver for MINI 2.0 support has fixed the incorrect default MIDI2 protocol setup.
More details on these USB changes via the since-merged pull request.