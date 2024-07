USB & Thunderbolt Improvements Land In Linux 6.11

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Greg Kroah-Hartman on Friday sent out all of the USB/Thunderbolt subsystem feature updates destined for the Linux 6.11 kernel of which there are many different patches across the board.The USB subsystem pull has the usual wide variety of changes from new hardware support to other clean-ups and fixes/features. Some of the USB/Thunderbolt highlights for Linux 6.11 include:- UCSI v2.0 notifications are now enabled for the USB Type-C UCSI driver.- Enabling Cache-Coherent Interconnect (CCI) support for the AMD-Xilinx DWC3 controller.- Thunderbolt now has sideband register access via DebugFS for debugging.- Runtime power management for the phy-da8xx-usb driver.- Lenovo Yoga C630 driver and DeviceTree bindings for the embedded controller (EC).- Support for USB on more Lantiq SoCs within the DWC2 driver.- The USB storage driver has optimized its scan delay and now allows specifying a scan delay (usb-storage.delay_use=) in milliseconds to allow for less than a one second delay.- The USB gadget driver for MINI 2.0 support has fixed the incorrect default MIDI2 protocol setup.More details on these USB changes via the since-merged pull request