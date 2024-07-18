Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD RDNA4 "GFX12" Linux Driver Support Matures To Being Enabled By Default
Queued today into the DRM branch is a patch that drops the experimental hardware support check for GFX12. The commit simply reads: "enable it by default."
Thus it can be infered that the GFX12.0.0 and GFX12.0.1 Linux driver support is in good enough shape that it can be safely enabled by default where as to this point the Linux driver support would only load for upcoming RDNA4 hardware if using the amdgpu.exp_hw_support=1 module option override.
With this patch it's a good sign for the open-source AMD RDNA4 Linux graphics driver support ahead of launch. Latest rumors suggest AMD may be launching their RDNA4 graphics cards around the end of the year or some have raised the possibility they may use CES 2025 in January for debuting their new graphics cards. In any event it's great seeing the support enabled by default now for this code that will likely go into Linux 6.11.
While the support is now enabled by default, AMD will likely be landing more performance optimizations and any other new RDNA4 features still over the coming weeks and months. There's also likely more room for improvement still when it comes to the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) and RADV and AMDVLK Vulkan drivers around the GFX12/RDNA4 support.