AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 Released With New Extensions, Other Changes
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 is out today as the newest official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver release for Linux systems.
This is the AMD-official open-source Vulkan driver for Linux systems and an alternative to the Mesa RADV driver developed by Valve, Red Hat, and the open-source community at large. Earlier this week with the Vulkan 1.4 release RADV and other Mesa drivers managed same-day Vulkan 1.4 support. Unfortunately, the AMDVLK driver isn't yet up to Vulkan 1.4 even with today's release. AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 is built against the Vulkan 1.3.301 header files and compliant against the Vulkan 1.3.9.2 CTS.
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 does deliver new extension support for VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace and VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives. Plus the AMDVLK driver has re-enabled the zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1_interface extension for DMA-BUF Wayland integration.
The official AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 release highlights include:
New feature and improvement
- Update Khronos Vulkan Headers to 1.3.301
- Update compliant CTS version to 1.3.9.2
- Support extension VK_EXT_swapchain_colorspace
- Support extension VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives
- Disable htile of external memory when creating image for interop with mesa GL
- Disable dcc when the application transitions to the feedback loop image layout (#375)
- Re-enable zwp_linux_dmabuf_v1_interface support
Issue fix
- VKCTS failure in dEQP-VK.pipeline.pipeline_library.graphics_library.misc.other.*
- VKCTS failure in VK.dgc.ext.compute* compute queue cases when running in batch
- Corruption in Blender 4.3.0 Beta
- Buffer overflow when the count of display modes exceeds MaxModePerScreen(64) "Unknown()" events appearing in RGP captures
The AMDVLK 2024.Q4.2 source code as well as Ubuntu and RHEL binaries are available from GitHub.
