Wine 10.0-rc2 Released With 21 Fixes For The Week

Building off last week's release of Wine 10.0-rc1 is now Wine 10.0-rc2 as the next test release in working toward the Wine 10.0 stable debut around mid January.

Being into the release candidate phase now, Wine 10.0-rc2 doesn't ship with any new features but is strictly about fixing bugs until Wine 10.0 stable is ready to be declared in January.

There are 21 known bug fixes with Wine 10.0-rc2. Among the fixes this week are around Wine not showing any windows, X11 fullscreen issues with the Prey game, a Final Fantasy XI hang, a wineboot dialog issue, mouse wheel input issues with some software, a regression for Unity 3D games, and other bugs/regressions being resolved.

The full list of fixes with this week's Wine 10.0-rc2 release can be found via WineHQ.org. The weekly release candidates will continue until Wine 10.0 is christened next month and then it's back to the bi-weekly development feature releases in working toward Wine 11.0 in 2026.
