Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 December 2024 at 05:15 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linux 6.6.66 was released today alongside other updated Long Term Support (LTS) kernel versions.

Besides the normal bug fixing churn in kernel point releases, some specific items worth mentioning in Linux 6.6.66 include some hardware support backports from the Linux 6.13 development kernel. Some of the specific items catching my interest include:

- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 USB-C driver support.

- Enabling runtime power management on the AMD USB host controller (device ID 43f7) by default for PCI D3.

- Some GCC 15 build fixes.

- Bluetooth quirks for the Actions Semiconductor ATS2851.

- Backporting the Linux 6.13 change to turst built-in Thunderbolt controllers.

- DRM panel orientation quirks for the AYA NEO 2, AYA NEO Founder, and AYA NEO GEEK handheld game console devices.

- USB audio mixer mapping for the Corsair HS80 headset.

- Mute and microphone mute LED support for the HP ProBook 430 G8.

- Support for the Dexatek USB Video Grabber 1d19:6108 within the cx231xx media driver.

- Ath5k WiFi driver support for the SX76X and Arcadyan devices.

- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (NP730QFG) audio support in the Realtek HDA driver.

Plus many more changes and the routine fixes... The full list of Linux 6.6.66 LTS changes via the release announcement.

Linux 6.6.66 Git tag


Greg Kroah-Hartman also released other Long Term Support kernel versions today of Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287.
1 Comment
Related News
NTSYNC Linux Driver Updated With API Design Improvements
New Linux Patch Establishes "CONFIG_X86_64_NATIVE" For -march=native Kernel Builds
Perf Support For 2,048 CPU Cores Is Becoming Not Enough - Patches Bump Kernel Limit
Linux 6.13-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Linux 6.13-rc2 To Workaround Buggy Intel Lunar Lake Leading To Responsiveness Issues
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Rust-Based, Memory-Safe PNG Decoders "Vastly Outperform" C-Based PNG Libraries