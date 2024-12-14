Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
Linux 6.6.66 was released today alongside other updated Long Term Support (LTS) kernel versions.
Besides the normal bug fixing churn in kernel point releases, some specific items worth mentioning in Linux 6.6.66 include some hardware support backports from the Linux 6.13 development kernel. Some of the specific items catching my interest include:
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 USB-C driver support.
- Enabling runtime power management on the AMD USB host controller (device ID 43f7) by default for PCI D3.
- Some GCC 15 build fixes.
- Bluetooth quirks for the Actions Semiconductor ATS2851.
- Backporting the Linux 6.13 change to turst built-in Thunderbolt controllers.
- DRM panel orientation quirks for the AYA NEO 2, AYA NEO Founder, and AYA NEO GEEK handheld game console devices.
- USB audio mixer mapping for the Corsair HS80 headset.
- Mute and microphone mute LED support for the HP ProBook 430 G8.
- Support for the Dexatek USB Video Grabber 1d19:6108 within the cx231xx media driver.
- Ath5k WiFi driver support for the SX76X and Arcadyan devices.
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (NP730QFG) audio support in the Realtek HDA driver.
Plus many more changes and the routine fixes... The full list of Linux 6.6.66 LTS changes via the release announcement.
Greg Kroah-Hartman also released other Long Term Support kernel versions today of Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287.
