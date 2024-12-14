Mesa 25.0 Introduces Standard Library For Driver OpenCL C

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 December 2024 at 08:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA
An interesting addition to Mesa 25.0 this week is Alyssa Rosenzweig adding a standard library for the driver OpenCL C code, including the initial abbility to support assert() on device and other standard C constructs for the OpenCL C code.

Alyssa Rosenzweig explained in the recently landed merge request for Mesa 25.0:
"Now that we have common code for precompiling driver CL C to hw binaries, the fundamentals are there for implementing driver code on CL. However, that infrastructure is still pretty barebones. This MR adds lots of common code providing a standard library for driver CL C, including lots of standard C constructs available in host C but not out-of-the-box in application CL:

abort
static_assert
assert
assorted routines ported from util/macros.h, math.h, etc

The combination of printf, abort, and assert facilitate debugging driver CL. If correctly integrated (as done here for Honeykrisp), these all work anywhere in the driver CL library - both precompiled shaders and library functions injected into application shaders."

This is good news for the Honeykrisp driver effort for Apple Silicon as part of the Asahi Linux project as well as for other Mesa open-source drivers.

Code example


Those interested in more details on this standard library implementation for driver OpenCL C code can see this merge request that was merged to Mesa 25.0-devel on Friday.
Add A Comment
Related News
PanVK Advertises "Broken" Vulkan 1.1 Support With Mesa 25.0-devel
Mesa 24.3.1 Released With Many Graphics Driver Bug Fixes
NVK, RADV, & Other Mesa Drivers Ready With Launch Day Vulkan 1.4 Support
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Imagination Lands Big PowerVR Compiler Update In Mesa 25.0
Mesa 24.3 Released With Many Open-Source Vulkan Driver Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features
NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance
Rust-Based, Memory-Safe PNG Decoders "Vastly Outperform" C-Based PNG Libraries