Mesa 25.0 Introduces Standard Library For Driver OpenCL C

"Now that we have common code for precompiling driver CL C to hw binaries, the fundamentals are there for implementing driver code on CL. However, that infrastructure is still pretty barebones. This MR adds lots of common code providing a standard library for driver CL C, including lots of standard C constructs available in host C but not out-of-the-box in application CL:



abort

static_assert

assert

assorted routines ported from util/macros.h, math.h, etc



The combination of printf, abort, and assert facilitate debugging driver CL. If correctly integrated (as done here for Honeykrisp), these all work anywhere in the driver CL library - both precompiled shaders and library functions injected into application shaders."

An interesting addition to Mesa 25.0 this week is Alyssa Rosenzweig adding a standard library for the driver OpenCL C code, including the initial abbility to support assert() on device and other standard C constructs for the OpenCL C code.Alyssa Rosenzweig explained in the recently landed merge request for Mesa 25.0:This is good news for the Honeykrisp driver effort for Apple Silicon as part of the Asahi Linux project as well as for other Mesa open-source drivers.