NTSYNC Linux Patches Revived To Help Boost Steam Play Gaming Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 December 2024 at 03:15 PM EST. 20 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Back in May for the Linux 6.10 kernel the initial bits of the NTSYNC driver was upstreamed for helping to emulate the Windows NT synchronization primitives so Windows games running under Wine/Proton (such as Valve's Steam Play) can enjoy a very nice performance boost. That NTSYNC code for Linux 6.10 wasn't yet in functioning shape and now a half-year later the newest NTSYNC patch series has been sent out for review.

Elizabeth Figura of CodeWeavers today sent out the sixth iteration of the NT synchronization primitive driver patches for the Linux kernel. This is the first update to the patches since the v5 iteration in May. There isn't any functional changes to the patches but simply re-based against the upstream Linux 6.13-rc1 state.

There does remain two open questions around some alterations to the API design that the hope is can be adapted since the currently-merged initial code is hidden behind the "BROKEN" Kconfig option and so there is hope the API design for user-space can still be altered with this patch series. The desired changes are renaming an ioctl to better match NT terminology and changing the objection creation ioctls to return the file descriptors directly.

With no fundamental changes this round for the NTSYNC patches, hopefully there is consensus and this driver work can be upstreamed soon like for the Linux 6.14 kernel in early 2025... Too bad though that these patches have just effectively been sitting around for the past half-year and from the Wine side missing out on the upcoming Wine 10.0 stable release.

The performance gains of leveraging NTSYNC do continue to look very compelling and making us all the more eager to see the rest of these patches hit mainline:

NTSYNC benchmarks


See the v6 patch series for these 28 patches ironing out the NTSYNC driver functionality.
20 Comments
Related News
Box64 v0.3.2 Emulator Adds Box32 Option, Introduces Native Flags & More
Fedora 42 Eyes Replacing SDL2 With sdl2-compat To Leverage SDL3
SDL Introducing Async I/O APIs - Backed By IO_uring On Linux
Lutris 0.5.18 Linux Game Manager Brings Many Improvements
DXVK 2.5.1 Released To Fix A Major Regression & Other Bugs
SDL3 Improves Steam Controller Support, Now Enabled By Default
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
Fedora 42 Aims To Enhance The Windows Subsystem For Linux Experience
Linux 6.12 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel