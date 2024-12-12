AMD GFX 11.5.3 Graphics Support Added To Mesa 25.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 December 2024 at 06:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD has added support for another RDNA 3.5 refresh variant to the Mesa graphics driver code for Linux systems.

Last year AMD introduced the RDNA 3.5 graphics with the Ryzen AI 300 series laptops. The RDNA 3.5 graphics as a "refresh" of RDNA3 with better power efficiency and other improvements has so far appeared just with the Ryzen AI 300 series. But besides the GFX 11.5.0 graphics IP there have been GFX 11.5.1, GFX 11.5.2, and now GFX 11.5.3 revisions too.

This merge introduces the AMD GFX 11.5.3 graphics support without elaborating on any planned products or details around this newest revision.

AMD GFX 11.5.3 merge request


This AMD GFX 11.5.3 support within Mesa 25.0-devel is following all the same driver code paths as GFX 11.5.0/11.5.1/11.5.2 versions.

We'll see with time where this AMD GFX 11.5.3 graphics end up as some refreshed product down the line or perhaps some custom APU. Wherever it may appear, the open-source Linux driver support will be there with Mesa 25.0 in Q1.
