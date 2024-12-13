Intel Lands "Round Robin Strict" Driver Optimization For Helping Battlemage/Xe2

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 December 2024 at 04:26 PM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers are busy working to further refine the Xe2 graphics performance for Lunar Lake integrated graphics and the newly-launched Battlemage discrete graphics. Landing in Mesa 25.0-devel this Friday afternoon is a new "Round Robin Strict" optimization to benefit both their OpenGL and Vulkan drivers on Linux with Xe2 hardware.

A new Xe2 tuning optimization hitting Mesa is setting the VFG distribution mode to Round Robin Strict "RR_STRICT" for Xe2 and newer. Their performance team found that adjusting the VFG distribution mode can help with some speed-ups on the new Intel graphics processors.

Cited as helping the performance was this change to the Intel Mesa code boosting a Borderlands 3 performance trace by 4%, running Wolfenstein Youngblood was up by 1.5%, and Cyberpunk 2077 was running 0.5% faster. It's also possible other games are helped too but this was just the set of their non-exhaustive tests run. At the end of the day, every little bit helps.

Intel ARC


This merge is what lands the change for the Intel ANV Vulkan and Intel Iris Gallium3D (OpenGL) drivers.

We'll see what more Intel Xe2 optimizations come in the weeks ahead for their Battlemage graphics with either the OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa driver code or kernel side with their Xe KMD driver. In case you missed it yesterday I ran initial Intel Arc B580 Linux gaming benchmarks and earlier today Arc B580 workstation graphics benchmarks with more tests of Battlemage on Linux forthcoming at Phoronix.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Looking To Raise SPIR-V Backend To Becoming An Official LLVM Target
Intel Panther Lake & Clearwater Forest Power Management Patches For Linux 6.14
Intel Begins Readying Graphics Driver Changes For The Linux 6.14 Kernel
UMD Direct Submission "Proof Of Concept" For The Intel Xe Linux Driver
Intel Linux Display Driver Being Adapted For DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" Support
Intel Compute Runtime 24.45.31740.9 Released Ahead Of The Arc B580 "Battlemage" Launch
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features