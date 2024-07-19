Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
DeviceTree is used for enabling the current crop of Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus laptops with sadly ACPI not being relied upon instead. Friday saw the initial DeviceTree patches posted for enabling the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 to let it boot up under Linux rather than Microsoft Windows.
The three patches getting the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 running under Linux have been successfully tested for input, NVMe, WiFi, USB-C ports, GPU, display, and DSPs. The USB Type-A ports though aren't yet working as that is held up on the USB multi-port controller code being upstreamed. But at least the GPU is working here as that's a problem for some Snapdragon X hardware.
The Linux DT patches for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can be found on the kernel mailing list. Here's to hoping the addition is ready to go later this year into the Linux v6.12 kernel.
The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is priced at around ~$1754 USD for boasting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, X Elite X1E-78-100 SoC, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p web camera, and a three year warranty. By default this laptop ships with Windows 11 Pro 64 ARM.