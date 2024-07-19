New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 July 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT.
With Linux 6.11 support for the Lenovo Yoga Slim7x and ASUS Vivobook S15 are upstreamed for some of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite powered laptops. But for follow-on kernel cycles you can expect yet more Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus powered laptop support to appear with new DeviceTree additions. On Friday, Linaro engineer Konrad Dybcio sent out the patches for enabling the X1 Elite powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop.

DeviceTree is used for enabling the current crop of Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus laptops with sadly ACPI not being relied upon instead. Friday saw the initial DeviceTree patches posted for enabling the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 to let it boot up under Linux rather than Microsoft Windows.

The three patches getting the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 running under Linux have been successfully tested for input, NVMe, WiFi, USB-C ports, GPU, display, and DSPs. The USB Type-A ports though aren't yet working as that is held up on the USB multi-port controller code being upstreamed. But at least the GPU is working here as that's a problem for some Snapdragon X hardware.

Lenovo T14s Gen 6 laptop


The Linux DT patches for the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can be found on the kernel mailing list. Here's to hoping the addition is ready to go later this year into the Linux v6.12 kernel.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is priced at around ~$1754 USD for boasting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, X Elite X1E-78-100 SoC, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p web camera, and a three year warranty. By default this laptop ships with Windows 11 Pro 64 ARM.
