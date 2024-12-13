OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 Released With Linux 6.12 LTS Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 13 December 2024 at 02:28 PM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Following the OpenZFS 2.2.7 stable point release earlier this week that brought Linux 6.12 LTS kernel compatibility along with various fixes, OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 is out today as the latest step toward the big OpenZFS 2.3 feature release.

OpenZFS 2.3 is working up to be a significant release with fast deduplication, direct I/O, RAIDZ expansion, JSON output support for more OpenZFS commands, optimized kernel same-page merging, long names support for files/folders, and a variety of other enhancements to this ZFS file-system support for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

Over the prior OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 from just over one month ago, OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 brings Linux 6.12 kernel compatibility. Linux 6.12 is particularly important with being this year's Long Term Support (LTS) version and having worked its way into CentOS Stream 10 and other Linux distributions.

OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 Git tag


OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 also brings a few dozen other bug fixes throughout from Linux and FreeBSD platform specific issues to general bug fixes throughout the massive codebase.

The full list of OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 changes along with download links can be found via GitHub. The number of release candidates for each OpenZFS feature release varies, typically in the 5~8 range, so we'll see how much longer before OpenZFS 2.3.0 is ready to officially ship.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
OpenZFS 2.2.7 Released With Linux 6.12 Support, Many Fixes
Optimizing Linux MD Bitmap Code Yields 89% Throughput Boost For Quad SSDs
NFS Server Scalability Improvement & Other NFS Enhancements For Linux 6.13
IO_uring Enjoys Hybrid IO Polling & Ring Resizing With Linux 6.13
exFAT Driver With Linux 6.13 Reduces FAT Chain Traversal For Better Performance
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features