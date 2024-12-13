OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 Released With Linux 6.12 LTS Support
Following the OpenZFS 2.2.7 stable point release earlier this week that brought Linux 6.12 LTS kernel compatibility along with various fixes, OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 is out today as the latest step toward the big OpenZFS 2.3 feature release.
OpenZFS 2.3 is working up to be a significant release with fast deduplication, direct I/O, RAIDZ expansion, JSON output support for more OpenZFS commands, optimized kernel same-page merging, long names support for files/folders, and a variety of other enhancements to this ZFS file-system support for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
Over the prior OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 from just over one month ago, OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 brings Linux 6.12 kernel compatibility. Linux 6.12 is particularly important with being this year's Long Term Support (LTS) version and having worked its way into CentOS Stream 10 and other Linux distributions.
OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 also brings a few dozen other bug fixes throughout from Linux and FreeBSD platform specific issues to general bug fixes throughout the massive codebase.
The full list of OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 changes along with download links can be found via GitHub. The number of release candidates for each OpenZFS feature release varies, typically in the 5~8 range, so we'll see how much longer before OpenZFS 2.3.0 is ready to officially ship.
4 Comments