VKD3D-Proton 2.14 Released With New Features For D3D12 On Vulkan

13 December 2024
Hans-Kristian Arntzen with Valve just released VKD3D-Proton 2.14 as the newest version of this Direct3D 12 implementation built atop the Vulkan API for Valve's Steam Play (Proton).

VKD3D-Proton 2.14 brings new features such as DXGI frame statistics, a global frame rate limiter, support for planar video formats, D24 depth bias is now correctly handled on AMD, a new command interop interface that allows DXVK-NVAPI to implement DLSS3 frame generation, and support for various newer Vulkan extensions.

VKD3D-Proton 2.14 brings some performance optimizations too such as reducing VRAM bloat for some RDNA2/RDNA3 AMD GPUs, improved CPU overhead in some games, and various other optimizations.

Downloads and more details on the VKD3D-Proton 2.14 release via GitHub.
