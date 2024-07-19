Linux 6.11 Lands Support For Snapdragon X1 Elite ASUS Vivobook S15 & Lenovo Yoga Slim7x
All of the SoC and platform updates slated for the Linux 6.11 kernel have been merged including new SoCs and adding DeviceTree files for a number of new systems, including some of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 powered laptops.
Linux 6.11 adds support for three new SoCs this cycle, which are extensions of existing product families already supported by the Linux kernel. The three new SoCs are the NXP i.MX95, Qualcomm QCS8550 for IoT devices, and Airoha EN7581 10G-PON network chip. The NXP i.MX95 is an i.MX93 variant with six Cortex-A55 cores and a GPU plus high speed I/O capabilities.
When it comes to the SOC driver changes, there is continued enablement around the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Elite/Plus SoCs. There are Snapdragon X1 Elite updates around the PMICs, bandwidth monitoring (BWMON), and uefisecapp support for UEFI Secure Applications.
There are 59 more machines/motherboards supported by the SoC DeviceTree updates, four of which are for RISC-V and eight older ARM 32-bit platforms.
With the SoC DT updates, the ASUS Vivobook S15 and Lenovo Yoga Slim7x are now supported by the mainline kernel as Snapdragon X Elite/Plus laptops. While the ASUS Vivobook S15 is now supported by the mainline kernel, there are limitations around the support including slower PCIe, battery monitoring isn't wokring, the front camera isn't yet working, the HDMI connector doesn't output, USB4, and various other missing bits.
Meanwhile when it comes to the initial Linux support for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x based on X1 Elite x1e80100 SoC, the touchpad isn't working there nor the four DMICs or battery monitoring. With these laptops, the firmware also needs to be copied over from Windows for testing.
There are nine new Rockchip machines supported by Linux 6.11 DeviceTree including the ROCK 5 ITX board as an interesting board.
New RISC-V boards supported are all derivatives of existing Starfive JH7110, Microchip MPFS and Allwinner D1 based hardware.
See the SoC tree pull requests for all of the new material that has been merged for Linux 6.11.
