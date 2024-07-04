Linux Kernel Patches Posted For The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Board

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 July 2024 at 08:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
Patches have been posted for enabling the ROCK 5 ITX board for working with the mainline Linux kernel.

The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM single board computer sized for the mini-ITX motherboard specifications. This allows running the board in a mini-ITX chassis. The ROCK 5 ITX is equipped with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The RAM is soldered but with options of up to 32GB of LPDDR5 motherboard. The motherboard can be powered via an ATX power supply, a 12V DC line, or even Power over Ethernet.

Radxa ROCK 5 ITX


This ITX board can also handle up to four SATA drives, M.2 storage, and dual 2.6GbE Ethernet. All in a fairly interesting ARM board particularly with being mini-ITX form factor. Unfortunately, we haven't been offered any review sample of this board for testing.

While not competing with high-end Intel/AMD CPUs, the Radxa ROCK 5 ITX looks like an interesting and versatile ARM single board computer for those wanting to run an ARM low-power system within a conventional ATX/ITX chassis.

Radxa ROCK 5 ITX motherboard side view


Pricing on this mini-ITX ARM board starts out at $120 USD for having 8GB of RAM while the 32GB version with 8GB eMMC goes up to $240.

This patch series gets the ROCK 5 ITX booting with the mainline Linux kernel. However, there are caveats as to the current support:
"As of yet unsupported display options consist of 2*HDMI, DP via USB-C, eDP + 2*DSI via PCB connectors."

This is already the second iteration of the patches in the past day and hopefully will be merged soon to the mainline Linux kernel.
1 Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Powered ASUS Vivobook S15 Laptop Seeing Linux Patches
Reverse-Engineered Vivante Driver Brings Improved Performance & Fixes For Linux 6.11
Linux 6.10 Lands Improved Support For LG's Latest Laptops
Open-Source Vivante NPU Driver Being Extended For The NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC
Qualcomm Aiming For Snapdragon X Elite GPU Support In Linux 6.11
ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Controller Support Being Added To Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July