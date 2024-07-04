Linux Kernel Patches Posted For The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Board

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Patches have been posted for enabling the ROCK 5 ITX board for working with the mainline Linux kernel.The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX is an ARM single board computer sized for the mini-ITX motherboard specifications. This allows running the board in a mini-ITX chassis. The ROCK 5 ITX is equipped with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The RAM is soldered but with options of up to 32GB of LPDDR5 motherboard. The motherboard can be powered via an ATX power supply, a 12V DC line, or even Power over Ethernet.

This ITX board can also handle up to four SATA drives, M.2 storage, and dual 2.6GbE Ethernet. All in a fairly interesting ARM board particularly with being mini-ITX form factor. Unfortunately, we haven't been offered any review sample of this board for testing.While not competing with high-end Intel/AMD CPUs, the Radxa ROCK 5 ITX looks like an interesting and versatile ARM single board computer for those wanting to run an ARM low-power system within a conventional ATX/ITX chassis.

"As of yet unsupported display options consist of 2*HDMI, DP via USB-C, eDP + 2*DSI via PCB connectors."