Updated Dasharo Firmware Pulls In Raptor Lake Instability Fix, Other Enhancements
For those wanting to run Coreboot or Coreboot-derived firmware on a modern desktop motherboard with good performance and features, the main contender currently is 3mdeb's Dasharo downstream that can be flashed on the MSI PRO Z790-P/Z790-P motherboards for using with Intel Core Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors. Firmware consulting firm 3mdeb today published a new Dasharo firmware update for the MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI motherboard.
Dasharo v0.9.2 was published today with MSI PRO Z790-P WIFI DDR4 motherboard support. The new release can now handle update capsules with the ability to migrate settings, updates the bundled Intel Alder Lake / Raptor Lake microcode, dual TPM feature support, a CPU configuration menu, and other enhancements.
With the updated Intel CPU microcode that is part of this Dasharo firmware update there is now the Vmin Shift Instability issue fix included. The Vmin Shift Instability issue is the widely reported on problem that had been plaguing Intel Raptor Lake CPUs for months until finally being tracked down fully and squared away by Intel.
The new Dasharo CPU configuration area allows toggling Hyper Threading as well as manipulating the number of E cores and P cores that are enabled.
The UEFI capsule update support moving forward is nice to see and an alternative to Flashrom.
- Introduce updates via UEFI capsules (from this firmware onward)
- Preserve user data during a capsule update
- CPU configuration menu
- Update to a much newer EDKII revision
- Dual TPM feature in coreboot. When ME is disabled, fTPM becomes inactive as well and chipset will route the TPM traffic to SPI bus. coreboot will now probe for all possible TPMs and initialize the one that is currently active.
- Expose ESRT entry for firmware updates
Plus this Dasharo v0.9.2 firmware for the MSI motherboards has a number of fixes and other updates to this downstream of Coreboot.
More details on the Dasharo open-source firmware distribution via Dasharo.com.
