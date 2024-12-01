CentOS Stream 10 Reaches GA With Linux 6.12, Python 3.12 & No X.Org Server

Following the recent Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta, CentOS Stream 10 has now reached general availability status. CentOS Stream 10 defines the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 that the RHEL 10 minor versions are created from and ultimately a preview of what's coming down the pipe for future RHEL 10 releases. CentOS Stream 10 had been available in a preview phase since earlier this year while now is considered GA.

CentOS announced today the general availability of CentOS Stream 10 "Coughlan" with plans to maintain it until around the year 2030 to match the RHEL 10 full support phase.

CentOS Stream 10 is powered by the new Linux 6.12 kernel that also is this year's LTS kernel version. In addition to Linux 6.12 LTS, CentOS Stream 10 features Python 3.12, Go 1.23, Rust 1.82, Valkey 7.2 as an alternative to Redis, and the GNOME 47 desktop. There are also many other package updates with CentOS Stream 10.

The GCC 14 compiler is also found in CentOS Stream 10 as is OpenJDK Java 21, PHP 8.3, LLVM 19, Qt 6.7, DNF 4.20, and other recent software releases.

CentOS Stream 10 ships without X.Org Server support and Wayland being the default display stack while XWayland is available for those needing legacy X11 application support.

CentOS Stream 10 also does away with packaging Firefox, GIMP, LibreOffice, Inkscape, and Thunderbird with instead recommending CentOS Stream 10 desktop users rely on the Flatpak packages via Flathub.

More details on today's CentOS Stream 10 general availability announcement via CentOS.org. CentOS Stream 10 benchmarks coming soon on Phoronix.

In other Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 related news, EPEL 10 as Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux was announced today as well. EPEL 10 augments the packages available on RHEL 10 with the packages found in Fedora for a more diverse package selection outside of the formal RHEL repository confines.
