Btrfs SIG Established For Advancing Btrfs Interests On Fedora
While Fedora Workstation has defaulted to using the Btrfs file-system for the past four years, only this past summer was the idea raised of creating a Fedora special interest group (SIG) around Btrfs to help advance efforts around this CoW file-system for Fedora Linux integration. This week marks the Fedora Btrfs SIG officially being established.
Fedora developer Neal Gompa announced on the Fedora development mailing list today that as of yesterday (11 December), the Fedora Btrfs special interest group is officially formed.
The Fedora Btrfs SIG will collaborate via Matrix chat, its own Fedora Btrfs mailing list, and Pagure tickets around maintaining and enhancing the Btrfs file-system support on Fedora as well as driving its overall adoption.
Gompa's mailing list post ends by teasing:
"We have plans to work on more Btrfs enablement efforts in future Fedora releases. :)"
