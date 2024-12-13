Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Ship With The Linux 6.14 Kernel
This shouldn't be too surprising especially after Canonical's commitment last year to always ship the latest upstream kernel version for Ubuntu releases moving forward, but the plan was confirmed today that Ubuntu 25.04 intends to ship with the Linux 6.14 kernel.
Canonical engineer Timo Aaltonen posted to the Ubuntu Discourse today that Ubuntu 25.04 is planning to use the Linux 6.14 kernel.
The post summarizes that Linux 6.14 should be out before the end of March and thus will land in time for the kernel freeze on 3 April and other freezes on 10 April ahead of the planned Ubuntu 25.04 availability on 17 April.
Great to see and pretty much expected at this point. There is already various feature patches queuing into "-next" branches for the Linux 6.14 kernel with its merge window set to open around late January following the debut of Linux 6.13. Linux 6.14 should be a nice kernel with the new AMDXDNA accelerator driver, potentially having the NTSYNC driver completed, more graphics driver improvements, and more.
