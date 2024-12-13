Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Ship With The Linux 6.14 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 December 2024 at 06:48 AM EST. 1 Comment
UBUNTU
This shouldn't be too surprising especially after Canonical's commitment last year to always ship the latest upstream kernel version for Ubuntu releases moving forward, but the plan was confirmed today that Ubuntu 25.04 intends to ship with the Linux 6.14 kernel.

Canonical engineer Timo Aaltonen posted to the Ubuntu Discourse today that Ubuntu 25.04 is planning to use the Linux 6.14 kernel.

Linux 6.14 + Ubuntu 25.04


The post summarizes that Linux 6.14 should be out before the end of March and thus will land in time for the kernel freeze on 3 April and other freezes on 10 April ahead of the planned Ubuntu 25.04 availability on 17 April.

Great to see and pretty much expected at this point. There is already various feature patches queuing into "-next" branches for the Linux 6.14 kernel with its merge window set to open around late January following the debut of Linux 6.13. Linux 6.14 should be a nice kernel with the new AMDXDNA accelerator driver, potentially having the NTSYNC driver completed, more graphics driver improvements, and more.
1 Comment
Related News
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
Ubuntu flash-kernel Package Looks To Drop Support For Old ARM Hardware
Ubuntu 25.04 Planning To Use GCC 15 As Well As Exploring Greater LLVM Use
Mir 2.19 Released With Atomic KMS Platform Support, New Wayland Protocols
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Atop Ubuntu 20.04 Released
Updated Ubuntu 24.10 Install Image Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features