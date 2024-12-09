NVIDIA R565 vs. Linux 6.13 + Mesa 25.0 Git AMD / Intel Graphics For Linux Gaming

It's been a few months since running any fresh Linux graphics driver comparison benchmarks. But given the imminent availability of the first Intel Arc Battlemage graphics cards, I have been carrying out some fresh Linux GPU driver testing. Given the recently-stabilized NVIDIA R565 Linux driver series and then also the newest upstream code in Linux 6.13 Git and Mesa 25.0-devel for the AMD Radeon and Intel Arc Graphics hardware on their open-source drivers, here is a fresh look at where Intel / AMD / NVIDIA mid-range graphics stand today on Ubuntu Linux with the leading-edge drivers.

This article offers a fresh look at existing AMD Radeon / NVIDIA GeForce / Intel Arc Graphics hardware using the very newest drivers available as of testing. And then in a few days we'll be able to share where the Intel Battlemage Linux graphics performance fits into the equation. There will also be OpenCL / GPU compute benchmarks at that time as well with today's article just focusing on the Linux gaming/graphics performance.

For this mid-range look on the newest Linux driver options, the tested cards came down to:

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

- AMD Radeon RX 7600

- AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

- AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

- Intel Arc Graphics A580

- Intel Arc Graphica A750

- Intel Arc Graphics A770

The NVIDIA 565.57.01 packaged driver was in use as the very latest driver available there as of testing time. For the AMD Radeon and Intel Arc Graphics with their upstream open-source driver support, the Linux 6.13 Git kernel as of a few days ago was paired with Mesa 25.0-devel from the Oibaf PPA for the latest driver support there.

Testing was done this round on an Intel Core Ultra 9 Arrow Lake desktop that was running Ubuntu 24.10 but with the mentioned driver upgrades. Let's continue on with this fresh look at the AMD vs. NVIDIA vs. Intel discrete graphics performance on these latest end of year 2024 drivers.