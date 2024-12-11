Proton 9.0-4 Released To Improve More Windows Games On Linux

Valve and CodeWeavers today released Proton 9.0-4 as the newest version of their Wine downstream that powers Steam Play for running an incredible number of modern Windows games on Linux.

With the Proton 9.0-4 release there are more Windows games known to be playable on the Linux desktop and Steam Deck. Some of the now-playable games under Proton 9.0-4 include APB Reloaded, Conqueror's Blade, Cube Hero Odyssey, Disgaea 4 Complete+, Hard Chip Demo, ScarQuest, Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Total War: SHOGUN 2, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, and Welcome to Dustown.

Proton 9.0-4 also fixes issues for existing games like Final Fantasy XVI, adds support for NVIDIA Optical Flow API and DLSS 3 Frame Generation, improves video playback in various games, and fixes a number of other gaming bugs. There are also performance improvements that help some titles.

Proton 9.0-4 pulls in Wine Mono 9.3.1, DXVK 2.5.1, DVKD3D-Proton 2.13-241, and various other updates. Fire up Steam to grab the now-stable Proton 9.0-4 or you can also find it via GitHub.
