Perf Support For 2,048 CPU Cores Is Becoming Not Enough - Patches Bump Kernel Limit

Currently the Linux kernel's "perf" performance monitoring subsystem has a limit on 2,048 CPU cores for its CPU map that is set by the MAX_NR_CPUS value. But that's becoming not enough in today's high core count era that patches are looking to raise it to a 4,096 CPU core limit by default.HPE and Google engineers are hitting the 2,048 CPU core limit set by MAX_NR_CPUS for the perf CPU map. So along with some other improvements a pending patch series would raise the limit to 4,096 CPU cores.

"Prompted by Kyle Meyer's report of the MAX_NR_CPUS value being too small, initiate some clean up of its use. Kyle's patch is at the head of the series. The additional patches hide MAX_NR_CPUS as exposed from cpumap.h, reduce its use by removing perf_cpu_map__read, and try to better size the temporary CPU array in perf_cpu_map__new.

...

Systems have surpassed 2048 CPUs. Increase MAX_NR_CPUS to 4096."