Linux 6.13 Features: AutoFDO+Propeller Optimizations, Many AMD Additions & SDUC + NVMe 2.1 Support

With the Linux 6.13 merge window having ended this past weekend, here's the Phoronix overview of all the interesting feature additions, new hardware support, and other kernel changes coming for Linux 6.13.

Linux 6.13 brings many notable changes such as the introduction of the AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer driver, PCIe TPH support for EPYC 9005 servers, Intel Panther Lake display support and beginning to enable Xe3 graphics, support for many older Apple (pre-M1) devices, support for Ultra Capacity SD cards (SDUC), NVMe 2.1 support, lazy preemption support, and much more from performance optimizations to other new hardware support.

Processors:

From my monitoring of the Linux 6.13 mailing lists and Git merges, here is the more comprehensive look at the exciting Linux 6.13 features. Linux 6.13 stable in turn should be out around the end of January.

- The AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer driver has been merged for helping those with AMD Ryzen X3D processors to communicate their cache vs. frequency preference for new task placement.

- New features for Turbostat include being able to report the RAPL psys "SysWatt" metric.

- Fixing an issue with AMD Zen 1 / Zen 2 CPU microcode updates leading to slow boot times.

- Pointer masking in user-space support for RISC-V.

- LoongArch processors on Linux now support real-time (RT) and lazy preemption.

- PCI Express TLP Processing Hints (PCIe TPH) support that is found with new AMD EPYC 9005 "Turin" servers.

- New AMD Zen 5 perf events.

- AMD Bus Lock Trap support has been merged as another new Zen 5 feature wired up for Linux.

- Several other new AMD CPU features.

- AMD EPYC 9005 "Turin" CPUs will now default to using the AMD P-State driver rather than the ACPI CPUFreq driver used up to now on EPYC. AMD Ryzen CPUs already have been using AMD P-State by default.

- Intel Granite Rapids D idle driver support.

- Better Intel Granite Rapids performance out-of-the-box.

- Intel SNC6 sub-NUMA clustering support ahead of Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest processors.

- EDAC preparations for Intel Panther Lake H.

- ARM64 GCS support and Arm CCA protection for VMs.

- Support for many older Apple devices of the pre-M1 era including allowing many older iPhones and iPads to boot to the mainline kernel with basic support.

- Faster CRC32C and AEGIS-128 crypto for Intel and AMD processors.

- A new "slab_strict_numa" SLAB option that can help with performance at least on Ampere systems.

Graphics / Accelerators:

- Intel Panther Lake display support and the start of early Xe3 graphics enablement.

- V3D driver support for Raspberry Pi with big/super pages support to help enhance the performance.

- DRM panic support for the Nouveau kernel driver.

- Radeon RX 7000 series can easily toggle the "Zero RPM" feature.

- Runtime re-partitioning support has been enabled for select GPUs.

- Intel 5th Gen NPU support within the IVPU accel driver for this updated neural processing unit with next-gen Panther Lake processors.

- Various other kernel graphics/display driver improvements.