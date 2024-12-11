OpenZFS 2.2.7 Released With Linux 6.12 Support, Many Fixes
While we are awaiting the release of OpenZFS 2.3 that has been seeing release candidates since early October, OpenZFS 2.2.7 is out today as the newest stable release of this ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.
OpenZFS 2.2.7 notably adds official support for the Linux 6.12 kernel. It also includes Linux 6.11 kernel support where as with the prior OpenZFS 2.2.6 point release it topped out at Linux 6.10 kernel compatibility. The OpenZFS 2.3 release candidates though had already been carrying Linux 6.11 kernel support so in effect the main new addition with OpenZFS 2.2.7 is the Linux 6.12 support, which saw its stable kernel release last month. Linux 6.12 is this year's Long Term Support (LTS) kernel release that makes this OpenZFS compatibility all the more important.
The Linux compatibility of OpenZFS 2.2 now extends all the way from Linux 4.18 through Linux 6.12. OpenZFS 2.2.7 continues to work on FreeBSD systems from 12.2-RELEASE and newer.
OpenZFS 2.2.7 also brings a number of general bug fixes, various FreeBSD-specific fixes, SIMD metadata in /proc on Linux, configuration updates, and various other fixes.
OpenZFS 2.2.7 can be downloaded via GitHub.
For those after new features, OpenZFS 2.3 will be exciting with RAIDZ expansion, fast de-duplication, direct I/O and other enhancements.
