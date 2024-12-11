OpenZFS 2.2.7 Released With Linux 6.12 Support, Many Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 December 2024 at 08:18 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
While we are awaiting the release of OpenZFS 2.3 that has been seeing release candidates since early October, OpenZFS 2.2.7 is out today as the newest stable release of this ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.2.7 notably adds official support for the Linux 6.12 kernel. It also includes Linux 6.11 kernel support where as with the prior OpenZFS 2.2.6 point release it topped out at Linux 6.10 kernel compatibility. The OpenZFS 2.3 release candidates though had already been carrying Linux 6.11 kernel support so in effect the main new addition with OpenZFS 2.2.7 is the Linux 6.12 support, which saw its stable kernel release last month. Linux 6.12 is this year's Long Term Support (LTS) kernel release that makes this OpenZFS compatibility all the more important.

The Linux compatibility of OpenZFS 2.2 now extends all the way from Linux 4.18 through Linux 6.12. OpenZFS 2.2.7 continues to work on FreeBSD systems from 12.2-RELEASE and newer.

OpenZFS 2.2.7 also brings a number of general bug fixes, various FreeBSD-specific fixes, SIMD metadata in /proc on Linux, configuration updates, and various other fixes.

OpenZFS logo


OpenZFS 2.2.7 can be downloaded via GitHub.

For those after new features, OpenZFS 2.3 will be exciting with RAIDZ expansion, fast de-duplication, direct I/O and other enhancements.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
Optimizing Linux MD Bitmap Code Yields 89% Throughput Boost For Quad SSDs
NFS Server Scalability Improvement & Other NFS Enhancements For Linux 6.13
IO_uring Enjoys Hybrid IO Polling & Ring Resizing With Linux 6.13
exFAT Driver With Linux 6.13 Reduces FAT Chain Traversal For Better Performance
F2FS Brings Interesting "Device Aliasing" Feature To Linux 6.13 To Carve Out Partition
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
Fedora 42 Aims To Enhance The Windows Subsystem For Linux Experience
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features