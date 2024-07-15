Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
With a new DeviceTree patch, the GPU is being disabled by default for the X1E80100. Disabling the GPU by default?!?! It comes down to frustrating vendor shenanigans. The patch explains:
"The GPU on X1E80100 requires ZAP 'shader' file to be useful. Since the file is signed by the OEM keys and might be not available by default, disable the GPU node and drop the firmware name from the x1e80100.dtsi file. Devices not being fused to use OEM keys can specify generic location at `qcom/x1e80100/gen70500_zap.mbn` while enabling the GPU.
The CRD was lucky enough to work with the default settings, so reenable the GPU on that platform and provide correct firmware-name (including the SoC subdir)."
The ZAP shader is needed as by default the GPU will power on in a specialized "secure" mode and needs to be zapped out of it. With OEM key signing of the GPU ZAP shader it sounds like the Snapdragon X laptop GPU support will be even messier than typically encountered for laptop graphics.
Due to the ongoing Snapdragon X Elite laptop enablement challenges for Linux, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel Core Ultra Lunar Lake are looking much more interesting for Linux laptops this year for those wanting fully-working hardware without a lot of broken features. Ryzen AI 300 series Linux laptop benchmarks will be coming up later this month on Phoronix upon the Strix Point availability date while Lunar Lake is launching later this quarter.