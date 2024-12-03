Fedora 42 Aims To Enhance The Windows Subsystem For Linux Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 3 December 2024 at 02:37 PM EST. 4 Comments
FEDORA
A new feature proposal seeks to improve the Fedora Linux experience when running under Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) on Windows 11.

The change proposal for Fedora 42 seeks to create Fedora WSL images so that it's a nicer experience for those wanting to run Fedora within the confines of Windows Subsystem for Linux 2.

The change proposal by Jeremy Cline explains:
"Recent versions of Windows support running Linux guests via Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). These can be distributed via tarballs, Appx packages, or via the Windows Store. The purpose of this change is to start producing Fedora images for users of WSL.

Distributing images via the Windows Store requires agreeing to the store policies and developer agreement, which is something Fedora has historically not been comfortable with. This change proposal is to distribute a tarball. In recent versions of WSL (version 2.4.4 and greater), the user experience has been greatly improved for WSL images outside the store. These include allowing tarballs to distribute first-time setup scripts and icons as part of the distribution instead of as a Windows application, as well as click-to-install support for tarballs using the ".wsl" file extension. Therefore, this proposal will work best with version 2.4.4+ of WSL, although documentation will be provided for users on older releases."

The hope with the proposal is that those Windows users trying out Fedora WSL will then be more comfortable to go ahead and installing Fedora Linux on their own systems as well.

WSL2


More details on this Fedora WSL change proposal for the current Fedora 42 cycle via FedoraProject.org. The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.
4 Comments
Related News
Fedora Stakeholders Debate Concerns Over "Karma" Term For Their Updates System
Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation
Fedora Stakeholders Debate Idea Of "-O3" Optimized Packages
Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Suggestion Raised For Using PGO + LLVM BOLT To Optimize More Fedora Packages
Fedora 41 Has Working Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support With Modern Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Microsoft Makes An Interesting Improvement To Kernel Modules With Linux 6.13
Linux Kernel Performance Bottlenecks Spotted By Mold Developer
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Linux 6.13 KVM Eliminates An "Awful Idea", Many x86_64 Improvements
Linux 6.13 Staging Clears Out 107k Lines Of Code From Old & Unmaintained Drivers
Mozilla Firefox Switches To .tar.xz For Linux Packaging
Linus Torvalds Improves Futex Code To Improve User-Space Accesses