AMD ROCm 6.2 Release Appears Imminent For Advancing Open-Source GPU Compute

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 July 2024 at 06:40 AM EDT.
We appear to be on the heels of the AMD ROCm 6.2 software release for advancing the open-source AMD Radeon/Instinct GPU compute stack with new features.

With all the industry interest around the AMD Instinct MI300 series and beginning to gain more traction in the GPU compute space, there has been renewed interest and attention on the ROCm software stack especially with AMD working as well to bring formal ROCm support to more consumer GPUs. As such, we're very eager for ROCm 6.2 as the next feature release.

We know ROCm 6.2 is on the way and should be here soon as AMD communicated it to Red Hat with plans for packaging ROCm 6.2 for the upcoming Fedora 41. This morning making it appear imminent is now the AOMP AMD OpenMP device offloading compiler being tagged for the ROCm 6.2 release.

ROCm 6.2 Git tag


I received my GitHub notification of the AOMP compiler built for ROCm 6.2... But then a few minutes later the release was publicly withdrawn from the AOMP repository.

So it's not quite out the door yet, but with release preparations underway, it looks like ROCm 6.2 will be debuting quite soon. It will be interesting to see what AI / deep learning improvements are to be found in ROCm 6.2, what new performance optimizations there may be, and if AMD is formally extending the range of supported Radeon GPUs for ROCm. I hope as well we will see official ROCm support with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS given that enterprise distribution release has been out now for two months without any official ROCm support.

What else do you hope to see out of ROCm 6.2? Share your thoughts and hopes in the forums.
7 Comments
