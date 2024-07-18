EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 July 2024 at 07:45 AM EDT. 10 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
With the maturity of the EXT4 file-system it's not too often seeing any huge feature additions for this commonly used Linux file-system but there's still the occasional wild performance optimization to uncover... With Linux 6.11 the EXT4 file-system can see upwards of a 20% performance boost in some scenarios.

Ted Ts'o sent out the EXT4 updates today for Linux 6.11. He explained in that pull request:
"Many cleanups and bug fixes in ext4, especially for the fast commit feature. Also some performance improvements; in particular, improving IOPS and throughput on fast devices running Async Direct I/O by up to 20% by optimizing jbd2_transaction_committed()."

Up to 20% faster for fast devices using async direct I/O thanks to JBD2 optimizations. Indeed the patch from Huawei's Zhang Yi to speed up jbd2_transaction_committed() shows off some great improvements:

EXT4 performance patch


It's great continuing to see EXT4 uncover new performance optimizations.
10 Comments
