EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Ted Ts'o sent out the EXT4 updates today for Linux 6.11. He explained in that pull request:
"Many cleanups and bug fixes in ext4, especially for the fast commit feature. Also some performance improvements; in particular, improving IOPS and throughput on fast devices running Async Direct I/O by up to 20% by optimizing jbd2_transaction_committed()."
Up to 20% faster for fast devices using async direct I/O thanks to JBD2 optimizations. Indeed the patch from Huawei's Zhang Yi to speed up jbd2_transaction_committed() shows off some great improvements:
It's great continuing to see EXT4 uncover new performance optimizations.