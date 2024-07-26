Linux 6.11 Is Looking Good In Early Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen Threadripper
With the Linux 6.11 kernel merge window wrapping up this weekend, I've begun "kicking the tires" on the new kernel that will then see the weekly release candidates over the next two months. For some initial Linux 6.10 vs. 6.11 Git benchmarking on an AMD Ryzen Threadripper workstation, the new kernel is appearing fit and offering some nice performance gains in a few areas.
As the first of many system benchmarks coming up using Linux 6.11 Git, my first run of the current Linux 6.11 Git state as of yesterday was using the System76 Thelio powered by the Threadripper 7980X. This high-end Linux workstation was used for carrying out the first tests thanks to its very nice performance while over the weeks ahead I'll be testing out the new kernel as usual on a mix of lower and higher-end platforms.
Some results have been flat while others on Linux 6.11 are showing some modest improvements over v6.10. At least on this system and the few dozen tests run so far, I haven't encountered any big performance regressions with v6.11 Git. Here's a look:
In some of the heavy HPC benchmarks there's been some small performance improvements observed on Linux 6.11 Git. Coming to mind are some AMD P-State optimizations in Linux 6.11 and there's the usual churn within the MM code.
And then a lot more benchmarks without any significant change between Linux 6.10 and 6.11. Stay tuned for more benchmarks of Linux 6.11 as I explore the new kernel on more diverse hardware. For this pre-RC1 first benchmark, Linux 6.11 is looking good at least on this System76 Thelio / Threadripper 7980X platform with some small to modest improvements and no regressions observed.
