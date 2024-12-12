Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Proposed For Fedora 42

12 December 2024
A new "Fedora COSMIC" spin of Fedora Linux has been proposed that would feature the Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment currently being developed by Linux PC vendor System76.

The COSMIC desktop continues working its way toward its first stable release as part of System76's Pop!_OS Linux distribution. COSMIC has begun seeing adoption already outside the confines of Pop!_OS to a variety of other Linux distributions interested in this open-source, Rust-based desktop that has developed a following already with some enthusiasts and gamers. COSMIC Alpha 4 is the newest development release that came earlier this month with the latest desktop refinements.

Ryan Brue and Neal Gompa are proposing this Fedora COSMIC spin for the Fedora 42 cycle due out in the spring. They argue in their change proposal:
"Create an official Fedora Spin with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment.
The COSMIC Desktop Environment is a new rust-based desktop environment developed by System76, makers of Pop!_OS. The desktop environment is set to reach maturity in the first quarter of 2025. COSMIC has many unique features, such as hybrid per-workspace window/tiling management, window stacks with tabs to switch between windows, and robust customization features that integrate with GTK and (later on) Qt!
Fedora is already one of the most popular distro choices for COSMIC, being the first result past Pop!_OS on the official COSMIC website of where to try it out. Having an official spin for COSMIC is a logical next step to bring these users to a more streamlined experience, for example making use of ISO generation for spins. COSMIC is also shaping up to be a great quality desktop experience. "

The proposal in full can be found on the Fedora Wiki.

The proposal still needs to be voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee, but given the history with how they have been quite open to accepting new Fedora spins, this change proposal will more than likely be accepted without much debate. COSMIC packages are also already available on existing Fedora releases for those wanting to play with COSMIC right now under Fedora Linux while this change is about having a formal out-of-the-box desktop spin.
