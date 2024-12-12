Intel Begins Readying Graphics Driver Changes For The Linux 6.14 Kernel

While the Linux 6.13 merge window only recently ended and that kernel won't be out until around the end of January followed by the start of the Linux 6.14 merge window, Intel software engineers on Wednesday sent out their first two pull requests to DRM-Next of new kernel graphics driver features they are readying for this next version of the Linux kernel.Intel driver engineers are already busy preparing dozens of new feature patches slated for introduction with the Linux 6.14 kernel. The Linux 6.14 merge window will be in late January / early February while the stable version won't be out until the spring. Linux 6.14 is likely the kernel to power Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and other spring distribution releases.

"Platforms with multiple GTs have the ability for the multiple GuCs to talk to each other directly. This will be useful for in the future. So start adding support for it."