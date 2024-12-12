Intel Begins Readying Graphics Driver Changes For The Linux 6.14 Kernel
While the Linux 6.13 merge window only recently ended and that kernel won't be out until around the end of January followed by the start of the Linux 6.14 merge window, Intel software engineers on Wednesday sent out their first two pull requests to DRM-Next of new kernel graphics driver features they are readying for this next version of the Linux kernel.
Intel driver engineers are already busy preparing dozens of new feature patches slated for introduction with the Linux 6.14 kernel. The Linux 6.14 merge window will be in late January / early February while the stable version won't be out until the spring. Linux 6.14 is likely the kernel to power Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and other spring distribution releases.
Additional feature code is expected for the Intel kernel graphics drivers over the coming weeks but the first two pull requests are now on the way for staging within DRM-Next ahead of Linux 6.14.
The first drm-intel-next pull request for Linux 6.14 brings a variety of changes. Some of the changes from the drm-intel-next side to kick off Linux 6.14 development includes:
- Fixes and updates around HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) for Xe3 LPD graphics appearing with next-gen Panther Lake processors. This includes updates for HDCP 1.4 support.
- Adding new graphics system controller "GSC" firmware for Arrow Lake H and Arrow Lake U graphics.
- Enabling support for the third VDSC engine VDSC2. VDSC is for the display stream compression engines.
- Reconciling the display power management differences between the i915 and Xe kernel drivers.
- Various other fixes and code updates.
Also sent out yesterday was the first drm-xe-next pull request of material destined for Linux 6.14. Some of the Xe kernel mode driver work landing for Linux 6.14 includes:
- Adding another new Intel Panther Lake PCI ID for the Xe3 integrated graphics.
- Allowing buffer object mapping on multiple GGTTs.
- Support for GuC to GuC "G2G" communication. This GuC to GuC communication support is described in the patch as:
"Platforms with multiple GTs have the ability for the multiple GuCs to talk to each other directly. This will be useful for in the future. So start adding support for it."
- Updating Xe2 graphics names to also now report Xe3 LPG given the shared driver code path.
- Adding additional Xe3 workarounds.
- Fixing non-contiguous VRAM buffer object access.
- Enabling PMT Platform Monitoring Technology support for Battlemage graphics cards.
- Better handling of system hibernation support with Intel integrated graphics on the Xe driver.
- Trace improvements.
- Various SR-IOV updates including a new VF scheduling priority.
- Avoiding unnecessary out-of-memory kills.
Stay tuned to Phoronix for more exciting Intel graphics driver developments for Linux 6.14.
