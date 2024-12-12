KDE Gear 24.12 Released With Many Improvements To KDE Apps

Right ahead of the holidays, KDE Gear 24.12 is out to deliver four months worth of refinements to the KDE desktop applications.KDE Gear 24.12 released this morning with a variety of enhancements to these KDE desktop applications. Some of the notable changes in KDE Gear 24.12 include:- The Okular document viewer has improvements for digitally signing documents and other new features.- The Kleopatra certificate manager and crypto app has a redesigned notepad and signing encryption dialog area.- The Kdenlive video editor has added new features like being able to resize multiple items on the timeline at the sane time.- There's been renewed efforts on improving the Kwave sound editor and porting it to Qt6.

- Various accessibility and usability improvements to the Dolphin file manager.- The KCron task scheduler's configuration page was migrated to QML and given new UI improvements.- Bluetooth support for KDE Connect is now working for interfacing with your mobile devices.- The KRDC RDP/VNC remote desktop program now works much better on Wayland.- The Marble virtual globe software was ported to Qt6.- The NeoChat Matrix chat program has a nicer emoji picker, new UI/UX enhancements, and other new settings.- The Kate text editor has many smaller improvements to enhance the overall user experience.More details on the KDE Gear 24.12 release via the announcement on KDE.org