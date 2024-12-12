LibreOffice 25.2 Beta 1 Office Suite Ready For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 12 December 2024 at 12:33 PM EST. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE
Building off last month's release of the LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha release for this free software office suite, out today is the first beta release of the upcoming LibreOffice 25.2.

LibreOffice 25.2 Beta 1 is out today as the newest feature update to this leading alternative to Microsoft Office and great office suite solution for the Linux desktop. LibreOffice 25.2 brings a number of subtle refinements within its Writer word processor, import/export of connections.xml content within OOXML for the Calc spreadsheet, the interaction dialog (click actions) for the Impress presentation software is now asynchronous, "many slight improvements" throughout the different Impress templates, support for Microsoft Visio Template format using the VSTX extension, and a variety of other changes. More details on the LibreOffice 25.2 changes via the Document Foundation Wiki.

LibreOffice 25.2 on Ubuntu Linux


Downloads and more details on the LibreOffice 25.2 Beta 1 release via the Document Foundation QA blog.

The hard string and UI freeze for LibreOffice 25.2 is next week while with this beta release we are into the feature freeze and code branching period. The LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 release should be out just ahead of Christmas and two more release candidates in January. If all goes well LibreOffice 25.2 stable should be out by the start of February.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha 1 Open-Source Office Suite Released
LibreOffice 24.8 Delivers Many Advancements To This Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 24.8 Beta Now Available For Testing This Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 24.8 Alpha 1 Open-Source Office Suite Released
LibreOffice Enables Multi-Threaded 3D Rendering
LibreOffice 24.2 Released For This Leading Free Software Office Suite
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
How AMD Is Taking Standard C/C++ Code To Run Directly On GPUs
Ptyxis Becomes Ubuntu's Recommended Replacement To GNOME Terminal
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
GNU Shepherd 1.0 Service Manager Released As "Solid Tool" Alternative To systemd
KDE Starts December By Landing A Number Of New Features