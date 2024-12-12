LibreOffice 25.2 Beta 1 Office Suite Ready For Testing
Building off last month's release of the LibreOffice 25.2 Alpha release for this free software office suite, out today is the first beta release of the upcoming LibreOffice 25.2.
LibreOffice 25.2 Beta 1 is out today as the newest feature update to this leading alternative to Microsoft Office and great office suite solution for the Linux desktop. LibreOffice 25.2 brings a number of subtle refinements within its Writer word processor, import/export of connections.xml content within OOXML for the Calc spreadsheet, the interaction dialog (click actions) for the Impress presentation software is now asynchronous, "many slight improvements" throughout the different Impress templates, support for Microsoft Visio Template format using the VSTX extension, and a variety of other changes. More details on the LibreOffice 25.2 changes via the Document Foundation Wiki.
Downloads and more details on the LibreOffice 25.2 Beta 1 release via the Document Foundation QA blog.
The hard string and UI freeze for LibreOffice 25.2 is next week while with this beta release we are into the feature freeze and code branching period. The LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 release should be out just ahead of Christmas and two more release candidates in January. If all goes well LibreOffice 25.2 stable should be out by the start of February.
