Linux 6.13-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 December 2024 at 05:16 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just issued Linux 6.13-rc2 with an initial serving of bug/regression fixes following last week's Linux 6.13-rc1 release that capped off the feature-packed Linux 6.13 merge window.

It was a busy week of bug fixing for Linux 6.13 before the holiday season hits full swing. Among the fixes this week for Linux 6.13-rc2 are addressing intermittent responsiveness issues on Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" laptops.

Linux 6.13-rc2 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.13-rc2 announcement:
"The diffstat looks a bit unusual with 80%+ drivers, and a lot of it one-liners, but that's actually just because of a couple of automated scripts that got run after -rc1 for some cleanups. Nothing particularly interesting, but it makes for a lot of noise in the diff.

That said, there are real fixes in there too, but nothing that looks hugely remarkable. The shortlog below gives a flavor of it all. That's m ostly drivers too, but there's networking and bpf and some arch updates too.

Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays."

See the Linux 6.13 feature list to learn about all of the exciting changes coming in this next major kernel release. Linux 6.13 stable should be out around the end of January.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux EFI Zboot Abandoning "Compression Library Museum", Focusing On Gzip & Zstd
Linux 6.13-rc2 To Workaround Buggy Intel Lunar Lake Leading To Responsiveness Issues
More Kernel Bitrot: Old & Busted UltraSPARC T2 "Niagara 2" SPU Driver Slated For Removal
Broadcom BCM2712 MOPLET Graphics For Linux 6.14, Other Early drm-misc-next Code
MGLRU Sees New Performance Optimizations For Linux
Linux 6.12 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenWrt Affected By Security Issue That Could Have Led To Compromised Build Artifacts
Linus Torvalds Comes Out Against "Completely Broken" x86_64 Feature Levels
Wayland Color Management Protocol Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Linux 6.13 Hits A "Tipping Point" With More Rust Drivers Expected Soon
Vulkan Video Now Enabled By Default For Radeon VCN2/VCN3 Hardware On Linux
Rustls Multi-Threaded Performance Is Battering OpenSSL
COSMIC Alpha 4 Released For System76's Rust-Based Desktop
Resources System Monitoring App For GNOME Now Displays NPU Usage