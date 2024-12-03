Linux 6.13-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Linus Torvalds just issued Linux 6.13-rc2 with an initial serving of bug/regression fixes following last week's Linux 6.13-rc1 release that capped off the feature-packed Linux 6.13 merge window.
It was a busy week of bug fixing for Linux 6.13 before the holiday season hits full swing. Among the fixes this week for Linux 6.13-rc2 are addressing intermittent responsiveness issues on Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" laptops.
Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.13-rc2 announcement:
"The diffstat looks a bit unusual with 80%+ drivers, and a lot of it one-liners, but that's actually just because of a couple of automated scripts that got run after -rc1 for some cleanups. Nothing particularly interesting, but it makes for a lot of noise in the diff.
That said, there are real fixes in there too, but nothing that looks hugely remarkable. The shortlog below gives a flavor of it all. That's m ostly drivers too, but there's networking and bpf and some arch updates too.
Please do keep testing, and then we can all take it a bit easier over the holidays."
See the Linux 6.13 feature list to learn about all of the exciting changes coming in this next major kernel release. Linux 6.13 stable should be out around the end of January.
