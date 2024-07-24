Mesa 24.3 Radeon VCN Adds HDR Metadata Support For AV1 Encoder

The latest video acceleration improvements to report on with the open-source AMD Radeon driver front is support in Mesa 24.3-devel for passing HDR metadata in the AV1 encoder.

This newly-merged code to Mesa Git allows passing High Dynamic Range (HDR) metadata from the Video Acceleration (VA) front-ends onto the Video Core Next (VCN) AV1 encoder with the AMD graphics hardware.

AMD engineer Ruijing Dong explained in the merge request:
"radeonsi/vcn: add support of HDR meta data in AV1 encoder

Add HDR meta data support in AV1 encoder, when the source contains MDCV (mastering display color volume) or CLL (content light level), when doing transcoding/encoding, these HDR MDCV and CLL information can be transferred to av1 bitstream as meta data."

This improvement for AMD AV1 encoding/transcoding of HDR content is now in Mesa Git for next quarter's v24.3 release.
