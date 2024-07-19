KDE Developers Tackle The Five Most Common Plasma Crashes

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with a summer time update that highlights the interesting improvements made to the KDE desktop and related apps over the past two weeks.

With not getting out an issue last weekend, Nate Graham has published his newest blog post highlighting recently development activity for KDE. Some of the latest changes to KDE Plasma and friends include:

- KDE developers have been working to enhance the accessibility support of the KDE desktop under Wayland. For one example, there has been work to ensure sticky keys behavior is working under Wayland similar to X11.

- Developers have fixed the five most common causes of KDE Plasma crashes as well as various other crash fixes. These crashes were from Qt regressions and various KDE code issues.

- The KDE System Settings Drawing Tablet page now has a calibration tool.

- Plasma battery charging threshold controls now work on OpenBSD.

- Plasma 6.1.4 will have improved smoothness for resizing of Plasma widgets.

- Improved detection for when to enable KWin's triple buffering on Wayland.

- Many other bug fixes.

More details via Nate's blog.
